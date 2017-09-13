O’Fallon girls golfers win back-to-back tournaments

The O’Fallon High School girls golf team continued its strong season after winning back-to-back tournaments in as many days last weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Panthers captured their own 14-team O’Fallon Invitational at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh.
Then on Saturday, O’Fallon followed that up by hoisting the championship trophy at the 11-team Alton Invitational at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.
“It was a great weekend for the Lady Panthers,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. “We are lucky to have a great groups of girls who work very hard and are very coachable, and I am lucky to have a great staff to help me develop so many golfers, along with many great courses who let us utilize their facilities to give these girls many opportunities to improve their game.
“Our girls in the program continue to improve with the goal of playing our best golf at the end of the season.”
O’Fallon invite
The Panthers ran away with the title at their own O’Fallon Invitational on Friday with a final team score of 310, which was 34 strokes better than runner-up Massac County (344).
Rounding out the top five teams were Edwardsville (356), Pinckneyville (359) and Althoff (370).
O’Fallon’s four scorers all placed among the top seven in the field of 70 competitors, led by Alyssa McMinn’s winning round of 74.
Emily Marrs finished three shots back in second place with a 77. Completing the Panthers’ stellar team score were Natalie Meinkoth with an 80 and Briana McMinn with an 81.
In addition, O’Fallon’s Brooke Boatman and Liz Boehning tied for ninth place with identical rounds of 85.
“We had several great scores on Friday at Tamarack in our home event,” Eddy said. “It was great to see Alyssa (McMinn) have a great round and shoot 74 for the victory. She is capable of consistently shooting great scores like this. Emily Marrs played solid to shoot 77. Our depth is really starting to show as we continually count different players at every event.”
Alton invite
On Saturday, the Panthers won the Alton Invitational at Rolling Hills with the same final team score as the day before with a 310, which was this time was 17 strokes better than runner-up Edwardsville (327). Filling out the top five squads were O’Fallon JV (352), Belleville East (354) and Alton (364).
Once again, O’Fallon placed all six of its golfers among the top nine, with the top four perched in the top six.
Leading the way this time was Boatman, who fired a round of 75 to share medalist honors with Addasyn Zeller of Edwardsville.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Alyssa McMinn and Marrs, who tied for fourth with identical rounds of 78, and Meinkoth in sixth place with a 79.
Placing seventh and ninth, respectively, but not counting toward the team score were Briana McMinn (81) and Boehning (82).
“Saturday was an outstanding day for the Lady Panthers,” Eddy said. “Shooting another team score of 310 to win by 17, and it is great to see our second group that we have entered into varsity tournaments getting more confidence and more competitive every time out. Having Brooke Boatman win the event, our first group win the overall tournament, and our second team get third (place) with 11 schools, including all of our conference schools, is just outstanding.”
