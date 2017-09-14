Memorial Hospital Foundation honors OTHS athlete

High School seniors Cassidy Lurk from O’Fallon Township High School and Zachary Sorgea from Mater Dei High School were chosen as Memorial Foundation’s Scholar Athletes of the Week for the week of August 28.
The scholar athlete program, sponsored by Memorial Foundation in cooperation with Memorial Rehab and Sports Medicine and Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine recognizes one male and one female senior scholar athlete from a high school in Memorial’s primary and selected secondary service area. The weekly award winners from September 2017 through April 2018 will be eligible for one of two $1,500 scholarships to be awarded in May 2018.
Nominated by her coach Lara Hollenkamp, Lurk has a 4.06 GPA and is a member of the varsity dance team and participates in track and field (pole vault). In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society as well as received the school’s scholar athlete award and high academic honors award. She also has had an essay published in the OTHS Endeavors Magazine. Lurk has been involved in a variety of community and civic activities including the St. Clair County Teen Court Juror, a finalist in the Greater Belleville Area Youth Salute, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy and her church St. Clare.
Sorgea has a 3.9 GPA and participates in soccer and track and field. He earned the outstanding runner award in 2016 and 2017 and served as captain of the track team his junior year. He is a member of the National Honor Society and earlier this year lettered in academics. Sorgea participates in a variety of community volunteer activities including serving the community Thanksgiving meal, making meals for Cosgrove Kitchen, making blankets for residents of Countryside Manor Nursing Home and assisting with several charity 5K runs.
For more information or to submit a nomination using the online form, go to mymemorialnetwork.com/athlete.
