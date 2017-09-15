Elise Smith leads O’Fallon volleyball team to hot start

O’Fallon Township High School’s varsity volleyball team is off to a 12-2 start to the year and coming off a tournament championship in Lincoln, Illinois last weekend.
A big reason for the early success is outside hitter Elise Smith, this week’s OTHS Athlete of the Week.
“Elise Smith is a dominant, six-rotation player,” said OTHS head coach Melissa Massey. “She has really stepped up in a leader position, and the girls have responded well to her. Elise has a fluid arm swing and can work a lot of angles on the court. She is a go to player on our team.”
Smith, the daughter of Marc and Carma Smith, is leading the team in kills.
“I participate in this sport because it’s competitive, intense and is a very mental game,” said the 17-year-old senior who began playing volleyball she was in fifth grade.
Smith attributes her success to the coaching she has received along the way.
“My success comes from all the amazing coaches who kept motivating me to push myself to the next level,” she said.
She also brings that competitive spirit to endeavors off the court.
“I also am more competitive in little things, like games during school, or just in activities with myself,” she said.
And volleyball is a big reason why.
“My life is mainly composed of volleyball,” Smith said. “I don’t know where I’d be without it.”
