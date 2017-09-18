SWIC announces summer graduates from O’Fallon, Shiloh

Southwestern Illinois College recently announced students who graduated at the conclusion of the summer 2017 semester. The list also denotes students who graduated with honors (a 3.5 grade point average or higher) and with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
O’Fallon graduates were Ryan Ashford, Jessica Nicole Atkins, Joseph Carlton Berti Jr., Sara R. Branz, Kurtis Bynum, Allison D. Curtis, Megan Lee Estler, Brent A. Fish, Jordan Scott Frerker, Eric J. Gumber, Daniel E. Hogue, John Schimpf, Jeffrey Michael James Smith, Jordan L. Stubblefield, Thomas White, and Veronica Anne Rhodes (honors).
Shiloh graduates were Shannon N. Carroll, Megan Rae Duff, Gerald W. Irmler, Jerry L. Pardieck Jr., and Rachael Sneed (perfect GPA).
Brenau University
Never miss a local story.
O’Fallon student enrolls
Troy Trecroce from O’Fallon is enrolled at Brenau University for the fall 2017 semester. Trecroce is currently majoring in finance. Founded in 1878, Brenau University is a private, not-for-profit institution of higher education in Gainesville, Ga.
University of Iowa
UI welcomes O’Fallon student
The University of Iowa, located in Iowa City, is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
Comments