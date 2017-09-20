An apartment at 802 Estate Drive in O’Fallon was damaged by fire on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
An apartment at 802 Estate Drive in O’Fallon was damaged by fire on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
An apartment at 802 Estate Drive in O’Fallon was damaged by fire on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

Fire leaves O’Fallon apartment uninhabitable

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 04:54 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 04:56 PM

No one was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in a two-bedroom apartment in O’Fallon, but damage from the blaze left the unit uninhabitable, O’Fallon Fire Chief Brent Saunders said.

“The residents were not home when the fire occurred,” Saunders said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. to the Chevy Chase Apartments at 802 Estate Drive.

“We had all the flames out within about 10 minutes, but by 1 p.m., the fire was under control,” Saunders said. “We had some hot spots still and had to check into extension of the fire into the attic and the adjoining unit walls.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saunders said the adjoining units were cleared as a precautionary measure due to the “smoke next door,” but there was no structural damage to the building.

“We were wrapped up by 2:30 p.m.,” Saunders said.

How many people lived in the apartment is unknown. Sharis Walker, property manager for the apartment complex, would only say that the apartment was being rented. No other tenants were displaced by the fire, she said.

Saunders said the fire department will work with the property owner’s insurance company for an official report on cause.

“But, we believe the cause was electrical in nature,” Saunders said.

“We’re unsure now what caused it,” said Walker. “We’re waiting on the report.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

    O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues.

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

View More Video