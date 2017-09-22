Shiloh residents may have to find alternative parking as village sets to lay asphalt

Beginning the week of Sept. 25, the village of Shiloh will begin milling and resurfacing several streets as part of its 2017 asphalt resurfacing project.
Killian Corporation, the contractor for the job, will be performing work on the following streets: Cloverridge Lane, Eagle Drive, Fawn Drive, Hill Street (including parking area), Rockwood Court, Rockwood Drive, Shabin Drive, Sierra Drive, Timberline Court, Twin Oaks Drive, Whitechapel Drive, Willoughby Drive, Williamsburg Drive, Winthrop Drive, and Yorkshire Lane.
Work can occur on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Streets will be closed to through traffic during working hours, and lanes may be closed all together temporarily during construction in order to mill the existing surface or lay the new asphalt surface.
Access and Parking
Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted at least 48 hours in advance of the work. Those who do not obey the signs or may have their vehicle towed.
During the working hours, all vehicles will be restricted from parking in the construction area and the road will be closed to through traffic. Residents may be restricted from entering/exiting their driveway. At the end of the day, construction areas will be completely accessible.
If residents intend to use their vehicle during the work hours, they are asked to park outside of the construction area. Residents who need assistance in locating an alternate parking area should contact the village.
Any questions about the work, can be directed to Megan Fuhler, the village’s director of Public Works, at 618-632-1022, ext. 172, or email at mfuhler@shilohil.org.
Oil and Chip
Shiloh’s oil and chip program will also begin Sept. 25 at 8:30 a.m. This project should last only two days, with weather cooperating).
Streets to receive maintenance include Old O’Fallon Road, High Street, Prairie View, Country View, Anderson Lane, Shiloh Station West Road, and portions of East B Street. These will only be closed to traffic during the time that the oil and rock are placed. Once the rock is rolled, the streets will open back up. There should be very limited disturbance to the residents.
For more info call 618-632-1022, ext. 118.
Comments