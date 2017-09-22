OTHS receiver has grabbed the respect of his coaches, teammates

Ronnie Anthony is the type of leader any team needs.
The O’Fallon Township High School wide receiver is leading the team in receptions and yardage on the season. In four games this season, Anthony has racked up 184 yards of offense for the Panthers and is averaging 10.22 yards per catch this season. He also has two touchdowns on the year.
He had four catches for 43 yards on Friday against Collinsville, including one for 21 yards.
But he’s also a leader off the field.
“He has been a three-year starter for us and someone that other players look up to for guidance,” OTHS head coach Brandon Joggerst said of the 17-year old senior.
Anthony, the son of Marlon and Remekah Anthony, began playing flag football when he was just 4 years old and has been moving up the ranks since.
“I participate in football because I was told that I’m very talented,” he said. “I have great confidence, and I’m not afraid of anything.”
And taking on a leadership role is part of that confidence.
“I’m not scared to try new things. I got used to performing and doing unusual stuff around people. I’ve learned now to be a better leader to others,” he said.
That includes taking what he has learned from older, experienced players who taught him along the way and passing it down, and also leading by example in the workout room.
“He worked extremely hard during the off-season, and that has continued throughout the season,” Joggerst said. “He is a very vibrant and energetic person that is a pleasure to be around on and off the field.”
