Be prepared. You never know when an emergency might occur.

September is National Preparedness Month. Sponsored by FEMA, National Preparedness Month aims to educate and empower Americans to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies.
National Preparedness Month is a time to prepare yourself and those in your care for emergencies and disasters, both large scale and small local events. We know that emergencies can happen unexpectedly in communities like O’Fallon. Some disasters, like tornado outbreaks, floods, even water main breaks and power outages can impact communities for days at a time.
The city is continually strengthening its own emergency plans and procedures so that we can be better prepared to service the citizens of O’Fallon before, during, and after an emergency or disaster.
The most important step you can take in helping your local police, fire and EMS is being able to take care of yourself and those in your care for at least a short period of time following an incident; the more people who are prepared, the quicker the community can recover.
Take action
Make sure that you and your family are prepared for an emergency. Ensure that you can go for at least three days without electricity, water service, access to a supermarket, or other local services.
Prepare a disaster supply kit with at least three days of food and water.
Create a Family Emergency Plan, so that your family knows how to communicate during an emergency.
Obtain a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed throughout a disaster.
Be an Example
Be a positive influence on your community by sharing your preparedness story. Let your friends and family know that you’re prepared for an emergency — and that they should be prepared, too. Research has shown that many people will not prepare until they see others doing so.
Share your preparedness story on Facebook so that friends and family will know that you are prepared for a disaster.
Encourage others to be prepared, and if needed, provide assistance or advice on how to become prepared.
Get involved with your local American Red Cross Chapter.
You never know when an emergency might occur. These simple steps will help you be prepared for the worst.
FEMA’s www.ready.gov website provides detailed information on what may be most important to you and your family in the event of a disaster. You can find specific information tailored to specific needs such as people with disabilities, seniors, assisting children, business readiness, and even information for your pets.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
