Columbus Day weekend could be four days for some students

All public and private schools in O’Fallon will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day, and only a couple will be in session Friday, Oct. 6 — O’Fallon Township High School and First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon.
O’Fallon 90
O’Fallon District 90 Laverna Evans Elementary Fall Fun Fair is from 5-8 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 29) at 802 Dartmouth Drive, a carnival-style event for the school community.
▪ Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary will have the Walk and Bike to School event at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the school, 707 N. Smiley St.
▪ No school for Friday, Oct. 6 for Teacher Institute Day.
▪ No school Monday, Oct. 9 in observance for Columbus Day.
▪ At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the Evans Elementary Fire Safety Assembly, in conjunction with Fire Prevention week. At 7 p.m., O’Fallon Dist. 90 will have its board meeting at the district office, 118 E. Washington St.
▪ LE Elementary book fair is Oct. 11-13.
▪ The EK Elementary PTO Color Run event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
Central 104
At 1:45 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 28), O’Fallon Central Elementary will hold its Student of the Month and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Celebration and assembly in the gym.
▪ Central Distict 104 schools, Central Elementary and Joseph Arthur Middle School, will be closed Friday, Oct. 6 for a county Teacher Institute Day.
▪ ▪ Central’s schools are closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Columbus Day.
▪ At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Central SD 104 will have its board meeting at the district office, 303 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon.
OTHS 203
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28) is OTHS Sophomore Parent night at the Smiley campus, 600 S. Smiley St. in O’Fallon, in the auditorium.
▪ The same night at 6 p.m. the Choir Feeder School Concert will take place at the Milburn campus, 650 Milburn School Road in O’Fallon.
▪ Kicking off College Application Week at OTHS, Monday, Oct. 2 is Faculty/Staff College Distinction Day to allow staff and teachers to highlight which college or university he or she attended to help start a dialogue with students.
▪ Wednesday, Oct. 4 is the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on-site admissions event. Student pre-registration is required in the OTHS guidance office from Sept. 25-Oct. 2. Automatic admission eligibility comes with minimum scores of: SAT, 940 and ACT, 18; and a 2.5 GPA or higher. During the event, an SIUE admissions representative will: review applications; waive the $40 application fee; evaluate transcripts and ACT scores; and, make an admission decision that day.
▪ At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 is Senior Financial Aid night in the auditorium at the Smiley campus.
▪ Friday, Oct. 6 is McKendree University on-site admissions event. Student pre-registration is required in the OTHS Guidance office from Sept. 25-Oct. 2. Automatic admission eligibility comes with minimum scores of: SAT 1020 and ACT, 20; and a 2.75 GPA or higher. During the event, a McKendree representative will: review applications; evaluate transcripts and ACT scores; make an admission decision that day; and, award Merit Scholarships to eligible students.
▪ OTHS is closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Columbus Day, but will be open Friday, Oct. 6 still.
▪ Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Panther Dome (Smiley Campus), the PSAT Exam will be administered.
▪ Friday, Oct. 13 is the end of the first quarter.
Shiloh 85
A Shiloh School District 85 PTO meeting is slated from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at Shiloh Elementary, 125 Diamond Court.
▪ Friday, Oct. 6 is a teacher institute training day so school is closed.
▪ Shiloh schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for Columbus Day.
▪ From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 is the PTO sponsored Shiloh Spooky Skate at Fun Spot Skating Center, 1400 W. Boulevard in Belleville.
▪ At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 is the District 85 School Board meeting at the Shiloh Middle School Library, 1 Wildcat Cross.
St. Clare
St. Clare Catholic School is having Iowa Test of Basic Skills testing through Thursday, Oct. 5 for second through eighth graders.
▪ There will be an 11:30 a.m early dismissal on Friday, Sept. 29.
▪ St. Clare Parish Oktoberfest is Saturday, Sept. 30.
▪ At 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 sixth- through eighth-graders will be giving a prayer garden blessing.
▪ No school on Friday, Oct. 6 for Diocesan Institute training.
▪ St. Clare will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Columbus Day.
FBA
First Baptist Academy is looking for some library and extracurricular help from parents.
▪ Interested in volunteering at the school library? Then call 618-726-6040 or email Betsy Hooks, librarian at betsy.hooks@fba.ofallon.org.
▪ Monica Munhofen is stepping down from yearbook leadership this year. That leaves an opening for a coordinator/chairperson for kindergarten through fifth grade yearbook this year. If interested, email Rachel Christensen at rachel.christensen@fbaofallon.org.
▪ Also needed are athletic coaches to assist in various sports like baseball, track and basketball. Middle school girls’ and high school basketball coaches are needed the most right now, according to the school newsletter. For more information contact the Josiah Munton, FBA athletic director, at josiah.munton@fbaofallon.org.
▪ FBA will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Columbus Day, but will remain open for classes Friday, Oct. 6.
▪ There will be an early 11:15 a.m. dismissal Thursday, Oct. 12 with no lunch served for kindergarten through 12th-graders.
▪ Friday, Oct. 13 is the end of the first quarter. Report cards will be issued later in the month Thursday, Oct. 26.
▪ The next Box Top for Education contest begins Sunday, Oct. 15, so students are encouraged to collect and turn in box tops to their homeroom teachers to earn classroom special recognition depending on which class collects the most.
