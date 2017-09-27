Columbus Day weekend could be four days for some students

O’Fallon District 90 Delores Moye Elementary students received the September word of the month — respect — earns them the Character Education award. Camden Krausz, Anna McDougle, Ryker Cadotte, Angelo Bennett, Grady Martie, Avery Heavens, Caroline Gramling, Emersyn English, Stella Robins, Brandon Willie, Laura Wilczak, Nate Davis, J'Shaun Morris, Olivia Ferdinandsen, Kayla Williams, Jayden Bowen, Nayt Sova, Jaya Williams, Scott Stoelzle, Carson Nix, Paige Hundley, Shelby Guthrie, Claire Nieroda, Lorelei McDaniel, Logan Kampmann, Elijah Story, Gavin Underwood, Trent Ganger and Noah Higgins. Provided by O’Fallon District 90 Courtesy photo