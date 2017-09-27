O'Fallon Homecoming Parade

OTHS Marching Panthers color guard members, front to back, Aura Lopez Macnea Mackey and Jasmine Cathroll twirl their flags as they march in the O'Fallon Township High School Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
OTHS football players got the crowd pumped up during the O'Fallon Township High School Homecoming Parade last week.
Homecoming Court representatives Nick Boone and Sylar Bair
Homecoming Court representatives Amy Muschler and Jake Baldus
Homecoming Court representatives Ananya Yaganti and Matthew Gilster
For the Class of 2018, the parade was their final homecoming as students of O’Fallon Township High School.
Homecoming Court representatives Teron Bowman and Lizzy Bellina ride in the OTHS Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
OTHS freshmen in the Homecoming Parade.
Class of 2019 Homecoming Court representatives Travis Halverson and Laura Edwards ride in the OTHS Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
OTHS Madrigal Singers serenade the crowd during the Homecoming Parade.
