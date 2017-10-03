O’Fallon High gets $700,000 grant for math program for first time

O’Fallon Township High School received a five-year $700,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity. The focus of the grant is student achievement in mathematics. The grant will allow O’Fallon Township High School to improve student achievement through the integration of technology, targeted professional development, and instructional strategies focused on at risk and/or underachieving students.
“Mathematics For At-Risk Students for College and Career Readiness” is the name of the benefiting program to help all math students at OTHS. Additionally, the grant is targeted to increase K-12 military/federal affiliated student achievement in mathematics and increase college and career readiness of military/federal affiliated students through professional development of teachers, support systems and programs for students, relevant technology utilization, and connecting with community members, educators in higher education, and current and former students for constructive and meaningful feedback.
OTHS will be partnering with the Center for STEM Research Education and Outreach, Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, for personalized professional development aligned to identified areas as determined by an in-house needs assessment, according to Martha Weld, OTHS District 203 assistant superintendent.
“These monies will support the professional development of all mathematics department teachers and equip our teachers with additional instructional strategies to increase their effectiveness in meeting the needs of all students,” Weld said.
“While the grant targets increasing military student achievement, all students at OTHS will benefit. We are honored to have been chosen for this grant opportunity and are thrilled knowing how these funds will help our students be better prepared for the academic expectations post OTHS.”
This is the first grant OTHS has received from the Department of Defense Education Partnership Grant Program.
