O’Fallon school officials, church have town hall on racial diversity

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues. O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues. rkirsch@bnd.com

