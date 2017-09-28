She’s retiring from the library, but she won’t be far away

More Videos 0:55 Frustrated O'Fallon residents can't make a left turn Pause 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 0:54 Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 1:52 Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 2:13 MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

O'Fallon librarian is turning the page After 21 years, Paula Taylor, O'Fallon Public Library employee is cashing in on retirement, but she says she'll be in to visit and volunteer often. After 21 years, Paula Taylor, O'Fallon Public Library employee is cashing in on retirement, but she says she'll be in to visit and volunteer often. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

After 21 years, Paula Taylor, O'Fallon Public Library employee is cashing in on retirement, but she says she'll be in to visit and volunteer often. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com