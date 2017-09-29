Emiley Fritz is having ‘tremendous season’ on the court for OTHS

Emiley Fritz has only been playing tennis for four years, but she has a natural ability on the court.
“I started playing because my mom was a tennis player, and she encouraged me, guided me, and coached me along the way,” said the 16-year-old OTHS junior, who started taking an interest in the game her eighth-grade year.
“I play tennis because I like to compete, push myself to play my best,” she said.
Fritz, the daughter of Kim Hackney and Bryan Fritz, is having a strong season for an OTHS squad that has a 13-4 record this season. One of Fritz’s most recent accomplishments was a second-place effort (3-1) at No. 3 singles in the 16-team Bloomington Gold Invitational.
“Emiley is having a tremendous season,” said OTHS head coach Erin Thoman. “Emiley has put in a lot of work in the offseason, and it’s really paying off for her on the court.”
Fritz attributes her success to “practice and determination,” plus help from those around her.
“The support of my parents, family and friends has helped me become the person and the player I am today,” she said.
Fritz’s first taste of competition at the Bloomington Tournament earned her a trip to the finals at No. 3 singles.
“I’m very impressed with Emiley’s intensity and maturity that she shows on the court,” Thoman said. “Emiley gives 110 percent in any match that she plays.”
In addition to playing No. 3 singles, Fritz also plays No. 2 doubles with senior Abbey Byrnside.
“Emiley is a leader on our team and has a great work ethic and positive attitude. Emiley is a passionate and determined player who is a wonderful role model for the younger players,” Thoman said.
“Participating in athletics has always been a big part of my life,” Fritz said. “Being involved with different athletics and activities including tennis has helped me become a better person overall in my day to day life.”
