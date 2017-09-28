There’s lots going on in O’Fallon in October

O’Fallon has an incredible past, and an exciting future. There’s not many communities that have so many reasons to celebrate.
One of O’Fallon’s cornerstones recently celebrated an historic anniversary, and to help them celebrate, the O’Fallon City Council and I proclaimed that the first week in October 2017 will be St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish Week in O’Fallon.
St. Clare Catholic Church was founded in O’Fallon 150 years ago, in 1867. At its beginnings, less than 40 members of the church met in a small 1,500-square-foot structure. Today, St. Clare serves over 3,100 members in its beautiful church that stands tall on the skyline and has seen the development of a second Catholic parish in O’Fallon.
Another celebration will be held this weekend. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will be holding its ribbon cutting on Oct. 7, and on that day, we will be celebrating, not the past, but instead, the future.
The hospital will not officially open for business until Nov. 4, but they have invited everyone to visit, and tour the new facility at a public open house on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., both days. I encourage you to visit the new facility and take a tour!
The opening of the new facility will be an important step for the future of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s, the city of O’Fallon, and healthcare in the region.
Finally, I want to invite everyone to the next O’Fallon Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at O’Fallon City Hall. For those who were not able to attend the last one, these town halls are an informational meeting where we provide updates on on-going and future city projects, and receive feedback from our residents.
Some of the items that will be covered at the Town Hall Meeting are: construction updates, the new O’Fallon On Demand citizen request system and mobile application, O’Fallon City Fest (Homecoming event), and more.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
