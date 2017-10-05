Brian Keller is the O’Fallon Historical Society president.
Brian Keller is the O’Fallon Historical Society president. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
Brian Keller is the O’Fallon Historical Society president. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

1942: Engineer pours on the coal to speed blazing train to waiting firefighters

By Brian Keller

For the Progress

October 05, 2017 7:51 AM

When there’s a fire, firefighters usually go to it. But, occasionally, it comes to them.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 1942, O’Fallon firefighters were awakened at 12:15 a.m. with instructions to go to the B&O Railroad Depot on East First Street and prepare for an eastbound fire. Using the fire plug at Vine and First, they strung fire house to the siding east of the depot and waited.

Soon, a locomotive arrived pushing a steel box car loaded with large bales of cotton, billowing with smoke. The car was switched into place, and the firefighters went to work on flames that were by that time lapping from under the floor of the car on one end. Nearly  1/4 of the cotton had to be removed before the source of the fire could be reached. They soon got things under control and ended up saving much of the cargo.

The car was part of a freight train carrying mostly oil, and the blaze was discovered near Old Collinsville Road. The train pulled into the siding there, the car was disconnected, and rushed into O’Fallon by a locomotive.

75 years ago Oct. 8, 1942

The state of Illinois will comply with the government’s order to restrict speeding in order to conserve rubber by stopping all who drive faster than 35 miles an hour and arresting those who drive at excessive speeds, charging them with reckless driving. Illinois has no speed limit, prosecutions being based on driving faster than conditions warrant for safety. Local police also will cooperate, O’Fallon Chief William Sanspeur stated.

50 years ago, Oct. 5, 1967. The O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce plans to make the O’Fallon Progress available without cost to service men from here who are stationed in Vietnam. The Chamber will pay the cost of the subscriptions for the men, according to John Guthrie, chamber president. The offer is to servicemen who live in the O’Fallon Township High School District.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

View More Video