Shiloh village trustees updated on SAFB liaison program

This is how Scott AFB, Shiloh work together Trustees learn more about a program calling for the appointment John Marquart, village administrator, to be a liaison with a commander from the 932nd Airlift Wing, hosted by Scott Air Force Base, which provides safe travel for U.S. leaders among its support missions. Trustees learn more about a program calling for the appointment John Marquart, village administrator, to be a liaison with a commander from the 932nd Airlift Wing, hosted by Scott Air Force Base, which provides safe travel for U.S. leaders among its support missions. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

