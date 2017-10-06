OTHS spiker Lauren LePere is a ‘a force on the court’

O’Fallon Township High School volleyball player Lauren LePere is a “a gamer.”
“We call her a ‘gamer’ because she is always ready to play and plays to win,” said OTHS head coach Melissa Massey.
LePere, this week’s O’Fallon Progress Athlete of the Week, and her fellow Panthers spikers are off to a 20-3 record this season, and this weekend, took home a third-place finish in the Belleville East Metro Classic.
LePere, the daughter of Sara Beth and Scott LePere, has played a big part in the team’s success. She has 28 service aces this season. She is also one of the team’s top attackers, with a total of 163 kills.
“Lauren has excellent ball control and is a force on the court,” Massey said.
That includes the defensive side, too. She has received about 45 percent of opponents’ serves.
“Lauren LePere is an outstanding six-rotation player,” her coach said.
The 16-year-old junior said she plays volleyball because the loves “the exhilaration that comes from it and the way it pushes me to become stronger, both mentally and physically.”
LePere, who began playing the game when she was in third grade, said she has had “fantastic” coaches and teammates along the way who have helped her to success on the court.
Any that success has given her a lot of confidence off the court, too.
“Because of volleyball, my approach to things is so much better,” LePere said. “Volleyball has helped me become more powerful physically and mentally. Because of this, I’ve found that I am able to approach different obstacles and thing in my life with so much more passion and strength.”
