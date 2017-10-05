OTHS seniors hit the books, fields and volunteer circuits

1:11 Get an up-close look at a solar energy system Pause

3:32 Sex for shelter, homeless young adults tell their stories

1:26 Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia school bathroom were a feminine hygiene pad

1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

0:31 Take a look inside the teen homeless shelter in East St. Louis

1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man

1:19 Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured