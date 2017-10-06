Former Blues players will be at grand opening of new metro-east animal rescue ranch

More Videos 1:25 Randy's Rescue Ranch opens in O'Fallon Pause 1:00 New coffee shop coming to downtown Belleville 3:03 Althoff getting comfortable in new stadium 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:26 Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia school bathroom were a feminine hygiene pad 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 0:49 O’Fallon mayor talks renting in the city 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:22 Founder of new animal rescue and sanctuary tells all Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Randy's Rescue Ranch opens in O'Fallon Open to the public from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 is the big celebratory 'Barn Bash' open house event for Randy's Rescue Ranch, 1400 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. Open to the public from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 is the big celebratory 'Barn Bash' open house event for Randy's Rescue Ranch, 1400 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

