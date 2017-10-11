O’Fallon Dist. 90 teacher, staffer honored for going ‘above and beyond’

O’Fallon School District 90 honored a teacher and a staff member in September for “going above and beyond,” as a part of the district’s monthly recognition awards.
Carriel Junior High science teacher Amanda Mellenthin and Marie Schaefer Elementary reading interventionist Nancy Binder were the honorees for September by the district at its monthly board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Every month during the school year, the school board decides on who gets the honor with a sponsorship from a local business who provides gift certificates. September’s award is sponsored by Visionary Wealth Advisors and its leader, Mike Clark.
“A special thank you to Mike Clark of Visionary Wealth Advisors for your support in helping us recognize outstanding staff members! We appreciate your partnership and generosity!” said Superintendent Carrie Hruby.
Binder
Hruby said Binder “is truly a caring and nurturing staff member, who comes to work each day with a smile and positive attitude.”
“Nancy is the kind of person who sees someone in need and jumps right in to help. Her passion for reading, education, and nurturing children has driven (her) to personally volunteer for several projects,” Hruby added.
Binder coordinates the Positive Behavior Incentive and Support (PBIS) projects, the monthly Character Word of the Month and the Rockin’ Readers incentive programs pwithin the school, on top of her daily tasks of supporting struggling readers.
“Volunteering to help start up our school-wide Girls on the Run program and provides support to our school’s Boys Running Club, Nancy’s passion for children and running shines through with her volunteer efforts and connections with students,” Hruby said.
Tracy Duggins, Marie Schaefer principal, said, “I cannot think of a better support staff member to be recognized for her stewardship efforts for our children.”
Mellenthin
Carriel Jr. High School science teacher Amanda Mellenthin received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching award last year, Hruby said.
“She continues to go above and beyond for students! Her passion and drive to pull off a huge field trip to ensure our students experienced the 2017 Solar Eclipse in totality was a huge undertaking which she led,” Hruby said.
In addition to her eclipse work, she has sparked an excitement at Carriel with the butterfly and gardening project she spearheads, Hruby said.
“Students and staff, alike, rush to her room when the butterflies are about to emerge from the chrysalis stage. Students have been able to successfully tag seven butterflies that emerged in hopes of tracking the journey to Mexico. The butterfly project would not be as successful if we did not have a beautiful garden project which has produced a variety of vegetables,” Hruby said.
Striving for all students to experience nature and science, Carriel principal Ellen Hays said, “I am proud of her passion and commitment to education and truly feel she is an incredible part of the Carriel staff and District 90.”
Comments