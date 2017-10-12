Beer and wine tasting to benefit police organization

THURSDAY, OCT. 12
Genealogy expert to answer questions: Teri Bromley, St. Clair County Genealogical Society’s cemetery and church records chairperson, will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 12 to answer genealogy research questions on the second floor of the main Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington in Belleville. For more information, go to stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Beer and wine tasting: The 12th annual “Sips ’n’ Suds with SIPCA” will be Friday, Oct. 13 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tasting is from 7 to 9 p.m. A cash bar will be open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. In partnership with Gappa of Belleville, the event will feature local and national craft beers, as well as a variety of wines from around the world. 1818 Chop House, Tavern on Main, Mr. BBQ, Seven, Hop House, and Beast Craft BBQ will be on hand with food samples. There will also be a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association.
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms will meet at noon Friday, Oct. 13 at Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 4660 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Jim Wilson, a member of the St. Clair County Board of Review. Wilson, who is married and has three children and five grandchildren, retired after 31 years in the Army. He has owned Jim Wilson Appraisals since 1997. In 2014, he served briefly as St Clair Township assessor before he was elected the same year to a six-year term on the St. Clair County Board of Review. He also holds the Certified Illinois Assessing Officer designation.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
O’Fallon Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
MONDAY, OCT. 16
Church serves free community meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will serve free, hot meals restaurant-style Mondays in October: Oct. 16, 23 and 30. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
O’Fallon Historical Society meeting: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Rev. Richard and Johann Ellerbrake’s home, 866 Old Enterprise Farms in Lebanon, just off of Scott-Troy Road. The Ellerbrakes have invited the OHS members to see the Underground Railroad way station that was discovered in/under their home’s basement.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 East State St., on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays and Christmas bingo. Bring Christmas items for bingo. Tickets are available for Christmas dinner at $5.
Course seeks to help older drivers: A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills will be offered at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The class entitled, “Mature Driving Course,” will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to the class. The class is provided by the Illinois Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing this class, you may be eligible for a reduction on your auto insurance. Call the township office at 618-632-3517 to pre-register.
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets are available at the township office and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 20.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
E-cycle event in Shiloh: Boy Scout Troop 40 and the village of Shiloh, in cooperation with Power Recycling, will host an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at 126 Seibert Road, across the street from Community Park. Items you can recycle include appliance, batteries, televisions, monitors, computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, cables, stereo equipment and scanners. Cost to recycle CRT televisions/glass less than 30 inches is $20. TVs greater than 32 inches are $40. For more information, call 618-344-7232 or email chad@powerrecycling.com.
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a fall chicken dinner, featuring home-style fried chicken, Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Take-out will be available. Reservations for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by Oct. 20.
Learn yoga, help Big Brothers & Big Sisters: From 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Unity Yoga, 129 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon, is offering an “Intro to Chair Yoga” community class for no cost, but donations for Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois are appreciated. For more information, email unityyandw@gmail.com.
Learn about “The Woman Behind the Reformation”: Join us at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, for a presentation on Martin Luther’s wife, Katherina von Bora. Glen Carbon resident Barbara Kay will bring Katie Luther to life by portraying her in costume and story. A retired educator, Kay has portrayed numerous women important to American history, including Martha Washington, Mary Todd Lincoln, Dolly Madison, Clara Barton and Molly Brown. There is no charge for this program. The church is located at 1205 N. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon. For more information, contact the church office at 618-632-0126.
MONDAY, OCT. 23
Church serves free community meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will serve free, hot meals restaurant-style Mondays in October: Oct. 23 and 30. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
RSVP deadline for Woman’s Club Luncheon: The O’Fallon Woman’s Club Inc. is hosting a “Community Leader Luncheon” at noon Thursday, Oct. 26 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road. RSVP by Oct. 23 to Lora Jones at 618-973-1038.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
O’Fallon Ward 3 town hall meeting: O’Fallon Ward 3 Aldermen Kevin Hagarty and Matthew Gilreath would like to invite all Ward 3 residents to a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
