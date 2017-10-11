Police Officer Kurt Schmulbach from the Lebanon Police Deptment who is involved with the Metro-East Heroes Cops and Kids. The O’Fallon Police Department hosted the annual 2017 National Night Out community police relations event Tuesday, Oct. 3 at O’Fallon Community Park.
O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon PD hosts National Night Out

For the Progress

October 11, 2017 1:58 PM

O’Fallon Police Department hosted its third annual 2017 National Night Out event Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the O’Fallon Community Park in O’Fallon. The event gives community members a chance to interact with police officers.

With Cahokia police and Illinois State Fire Marshall office representatives on hand, the event boasted arson investigation and K-9 demonstrations.

The community had a wide variety of entertainment, food and refreshments available for the whole family. Special appearances from St. Louis Metro Heroes, Cops and Kids were featured, as well.

Holden Realty Group, Gia’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, Subway, Scott Credit Union and Absopure were among sponsors.

