Boatman had ‘best competitive round of her life’ at sectional

O’Fallon Township High School senior golfer Brooke Boatman is the O’Fallon Progress Athlete of the Week after leading the Panthers to an elusive sectional championship Monday at the IHSA Class 2A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Girls Golf Sectional held at Panther Creek Golf Course in Springfield.
Boatman, a senior, fired a solid round of 76 to tie for third place individually and help the Panthers post a 13-shot team win with a sectional-winning team score of 321.
“Brooke played excellent yesterday and helped our team to the sectional championship,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. “Finishing third competing against all the best girls south of Interstate 80 and shooting 76 on the championship layout of Panther Creek is her best competitive round of her life. Brooke earlier this year won the Alton Invitational and has counted in all but one tournament for our team this season.”
Boatman heads to the state tournament carrying a strong 18-hole average of 80 in tournament play this season.
“Brooke has one of the nicest swings and is the best ball striker I have coached in 10 years,” Eddy said. “Brooke has already committed to continue her golfing career at McKendree University and I think she will be a tremendous addition to their program.”
Boatman, 17, starting playing golf in the seventh grade because her older sister was playing for the OTHS team. Another influencing factor was that her dad and grandparents also played the sport.
Boatman has now played on the O’Fallon girls varsity golf team all four years.
“My success this year wouldn’t have been possible without the help of from my golf coaches, Chris Eddy and Dan May,” she said. “Participating in golf has influenced me to have a more positive mindset to things. Whenever you play a round, it’s very important to stay focused and be positive, so I try my hardest to stay positive everyday.”
Boatman is the daughter of Dan and Patty Boatman.
Comments