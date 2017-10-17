Community plans 23rd annual ‘Salute to Scott’

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, are shaking things up this year.
For the past 22 years, the chambers and municipalities have hosted the annual Salute to Scott picnic in the park in June. This year, they are on the move.
“We are pleased to announce this year’s event will be on Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon. It’s a great way to recognize Veterans Day,” said Debbie Arell-Martinez, executive director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce.
The event is organized by O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities.
“Bring your military or government civilian identification card and get in free which gives you access to all the food, fun, and prizes,” Arell-Martinez said. “If you’re associated with Scott Air Force Base or an O’Fallon-Shiloh resident who directly supports the base, please bring your family and join us for free food, drinks, and activities. It will be a day to remember.”
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some local restaurants on-hand to provide “A Taste of O’Fallon and Shiloh.”
The chamber of commerce is also sponsoring a business expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo will feature displays from local businesses.
While the adults are enjoying the classic cars on display, the kids can have fun at the Kid Zone. There will be mascots on hand to visit, and Fredbird from the St. Louis Cardinals will be there from noon to 1 p.m. Come take your picture with him.
Attendees can top by the information booth any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and register for attendance prizes. Names will be drawn at the end of the event and winners notified.
For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618- 632-3377.
