Roadblock fundraiser for MDA passes over aldermen’s objections

Four other aldermen followed Alderman Jerry Albrecht’s lead by opposing a roadblock request from the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 155 to collect for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, but it passed in an 8-5 vote.
The intersections affected are State and Smiley as well as State and Lincoln. These are the only streets allowed for solicitations, Mayor Herb Roach said.
The ordinance code has a provision for solicitation on streets by charitable organizations and states: “A charitable organization which is either based in the city or maintains a business or office in the city shall, through its representatives and or members, be permitted to solicit at the intersections of the city streets without obtaining a solicitor’s permit, but shall be required to register with the City Clerk.”
Albrecht was not happy about outside groups and the traffic tie-ups.
“We’re starting to really stretch this kind of stuff. It’s starting to get dangerous. When we started to limit these kinds of things years ago, we said it would be for O’Fallon organizations and O’Fallon people. This group is from Belleville and has just a few O’Fallon members.”
Alderman Matthew Gilreath said MDA was a good cause, but he doesn’t like the idea of backing up a busy intersection on a Friday night, that Saturday and Sunday would be preferred.
O’Fallon mail carriers belong to Branch 155 of the union, which is based in Belleville, but has 300 members total from surrounding area, a merged unit of 18 communities. One of the organizers is Jim Bruce, an O’Fallon carrier.
The group was previously approved by the City Council for a roadblock in 2015.
Aldermen Albrecht, Ned Drolet, Gilreath, Bob Kueker and Matt Smallheer voted no, with aldermen David Cozard, Kevin Hagarty, Bob Holden, Courtney Marsh, Rich Meile, Mark Morton, Ross Rosenberg, Dan Witt voting yes. Alderman Andrew Lopinot was absent.
The council had tabled action at its Oct. 2 meeting on this request, and had sent it back to the Community Development Committee, which recommended it pass in a 3-1 vote.
Albrecht also opposed three other requests, special event permits from Frieze Harley Davidson for a customer appreciation day on Oct. 28 at 1560 N. Green Mount Road; Vest Farms Pumpkin Patch, which takes place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 at 1250 N. Lincoln Ave.; and welcome signs for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at businesses and residences.
Albrecht thought the business’s party event was not restrictive enough and that the farm waited too long to apply.
“The pumpkin patch has been open two, three weeks. Isn’t there any time before it starts that they can come in?” Albrecht said.
This is the second year the seasonal stand has operated.
Gilreath said he was willing to give a pass to first-time applicants, but year two was a different situation. “This is the same thing that happened last year,” he said.
The council approved all the special requests.
Other action
In other action, the council approved an annexation agreement with Daniel F. and Elizabeth A Wunder for 5.09 acres at 2077 Borchers Lane. It is currently the only residence there, and it is zoned rural residential. The couple sought a water tap. A public hearing preceded the meeting.
The council approved advancing ordinances that would issue special tax refunding bonds for Greenmount Commercial, not to exceed $250,000, and provide a levy of a direct tax on taxable property in such a special service area; for Regency Extension, not to exceed $700,000; and for Shoppes at Greenmount, not to exceed $1.1 million. The tax in the special service area would be for the payment of principal and interest on the bonds for Regency and the Shoppes.
The area for all three is mostly the same, with the exception of a few parcels, and the projects overlap.
The agreement with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital makes the city responsible for paying the SSA tax portion for the parcels owned by the hospital, which are included in these refunds. The city will then be reimbursed through the TIF increment.
The city would save $301,720 for the remaining life of the bonds, which is until 2025.
The council amended the city parking ordinances to establish a no parking zone on Third Street.
The Waste Management presentation for the Think Green Grant Program has been moved to the Nov. 6 council meeting.
Mayor Herb Roach announced he will have Saturday hours at City Hall on Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Aldermen Matthew Gilreath and Kevin Hagarty have moved their Ward 3 meeting to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, because of a scheduling conflict.
The Council of the Whole meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Public Safety Building.
Trick-or-treat hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Rotary Club Halloween Parade begins at noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting on the corner of Vine Street.
