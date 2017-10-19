E-cycle event set in in Shiloh

From left, Bowden Virtue and Eddie Bridges cross the finish line of the O’Fallon School District 90 Estelle Kampmeyer third annual PTO Color Run family 5K and fun run Saturday, Oct. 14. With more than 300 attendees, the run is the largest annual PTO fundraiser, taking in from $3,000 to $5,000 to assist with funding field trips, library books, family events and provide teachers with gift cards to purchase classroom supplies. Sponsorships and donations come from local businesses, like The Egg & I, which provided participants with pancakes. The Carriel Junior High School National Junior Honors Society members also volunteered to help with the event, providing safety and cross guard supervision on the course, as well as spraying color on runners/walkers. Provided by O’Fallon SD 90 Courtesy photo