E-cycle event set in in Shiloh

FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets are available at the township office and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 20.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
E-cycle event in Shiloh: Boy Scout Troop 40 and the village of Shiloh, in cooperation with Power Recycling, will host an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at 126 Seibert Road, across the street from Community Park. Items you can recycle include appliance, batteries, televisions, monitors, computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, cables, stereo equipment and scanners. Cost to recycle CRT televisions/glass less than 30 inches is $20. TVs greater than 32 inches are $40. For more information, call 618-344-7232 or email chad@powerrecycling.com.
O’Fallon Cheerleading Fall Kids Camp: OTHS cheerleaders will hold their fall youth camp from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the main gym at the OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road in O’Fallon. The camp is for girls and boys 4 years old to high school age. Campers should come ready to cheer, jump, tumble, stunt and dance with OTHS cheerleaders. Campers should wear athletic clothing and tennis shoes, and bring a water bottle. Hair should be up in a ponytail. Cost is $25 for the first child and $20 for each additional sibling. The price includes a souvenir, craft, snack, and drink. For more information, contact cheer coach Twana Dollison at dollisont@oths.us.
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a fall chicken dinner, featuring home-style fried chicken, Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Take-out will be available. Reservations for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by Oct. 20.
Learn yoga, help Big Brothers & Big Sisters: From 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Unity Yoga, 129 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon, is offering an “Intro to Chair Yoga” community class for no cost, but donations for Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois are appreciated. For more information, email unityyandw@gmail.com.
Learn about “The Woman Behind the Reformation”: Join us at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, for a presentation on Martin Luther’s wife, Katherina von Bora. Glen Carbon resident Barbara Kay will bring Katie Luther to life by portraying her in costume and story. A retired educator, Kay has portrayed numerous women important to American history, including Martha Washington, Mary Todd Lincoln, Dolly Madison, Clara Barton and Molly Brown. There is no charge for this program. The church is located at 1205 N. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon. For more information, contact the church office at 618-632-0126.
MONDAY, OCT. 23
Church serves free community meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will serve free, hot meals restaurant-style Mondays in October: Oct. 23 and 30. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
RSVP deadline for Woman’s Club Luncheon: The O’Fallon Woman’s Club Inc. is hosting a “Community Leader Luncheon” at noon Thursday, Oct. 26 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road. RSVP by Oct. 23 to Lora Jones at 618-973-1038.
O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: The club meets upstairs at the O’Fallon Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, to discuss the current selection and pick the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried; do a book a month; and engage in some friendly banter. There’s nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, go online at ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone 618-632-3783.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
O’Fallon Ward 3 town hall meeting: O’Fallon Ward 3 Aldermen Kevin Hagarty and Matthew Gilreath would like to invite all Ward 3 residents to a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
Genealogy expert to answer questions: Teri Bromley, St. Clair County Genealogical Society’s cemetery and church records chairperson, will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 26 to answer genealogy research questions on the second floor of the main Belleville Public Library, 121 E Washington, Belleville. For more information, go to stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.
American Legion recruitment event: The American Legion, one of the oldest veterans organization, will be celebrating 100 years in 2019. To assure all veterans have a chance to be part of this celebration, District 22 is holding a membership drive Oct. 26-29 at Collinsville Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St. Oct. 26-28, the time will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The welfare of veterans is at the forefront of Legion priorities. The goal of the drive is to reach all veterans in Bond, Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, and Washington counties, which comprise the 22nd District of American Legion Department of Illinois. Members from posts in all five counties will be actively working along side national and state officers at the event.
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Zapatas Mexican Restaurant, 4660 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. The speaker will be John Rosenbaum, who was an officer, pilot and instructor in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. During this time, he coordinated various efforts with the RAF in the U.K. He has a top secret security clearance. He continued his career as a pilot in the private sector from 1995 until just recently when he retired from Atlas Air. He is very active in the O’Fallon community and a Pachyderm member. All are invited to the meeting. You do not need to be a member to attend.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
▪ Trick-or-treat at Cedarhurst: Cedarhurst of Shiloh Assisted Living Community, 429 S. Main St. in Shiloh, will be welcoming all “trick-or-treaters” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Lobby.
O’Fallon Woman’s Club trivia night: The O’Fallon Woman’s club will sponsor a trivia night on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Katy Cavins Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 per person or a table of eight for $100. For reservations, email ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local projects for children.
