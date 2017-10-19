O’Fallon students fear falling short in hurricane relief collection. Here’s how you can help.

The O’Fallon School District 90 Fulton Jr. High National Jr. Honors Society students, about 200, are reaching out to the community in need of more donations to “Stock the Trailer” for the survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Port Aransas, Texas where the widespread damage is devastating still months after the natural disaster. The NJHS students were hoping to fill a Stock Transport truck trailer by Saturday, Oct. 14, but haven’t met their goal. Until they can fully “Stock the Trailer,” it won’t be delivered. Provided by O’Fallon SD 90 Courtesy photo