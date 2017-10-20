Clubs, organizations, churches help tie O’Fallon together as a community

O’Fallon is a busy community. I sometimes have to stop and reflect on everything that is going on. It’s hard to believe that it has already been over six months since you elected me to be your mayor. In those six months, I have learned a lot. I also have an increased amount of appreciation for this community, and the groups that make it special.
I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the local charities, non-profit groups and individuals in our community who work hard throughout the year. I encourage everyone to reach out to these groups if you are interested and looking for ways to get involved and volunteer. Some of the great volunteer organizations, in no particular order, are:
▪ O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument Association
▪ O’Fallon Historical Society
▪ O’Fallon Illinois Community Food Pantry
▪ O’Fallon Booster Club
▪ O’Fallon YMCA
▪ Rotary Clubs of O’Fallon – Sunrise, Noon, and Sunset
▪ Kiwanis Club of O’Fallon
▪ Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts
▪ O’Fallon VFW Post 805
▪ O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Club
▪ American Legion Post 137
▪ Knights of Columbus Council 4239
▪ O’Fallon Moose Lodge 2608
▪ Ainad Shriners
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club
▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity
▪ Numerous O’Fallon Churches
▪ Salvation Army
▪ Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
There are many more great organizations in addition to the ones listed above. If I forgot to list your organization, I apologize. There are just too many great organizations to list them all. If you want to know more, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce has a much more extensive list at ofallonchamber.com.
On behalf of the city of O’Fallon and O’Fallon City Council, thank you.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
