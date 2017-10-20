School encourages learning ‘beyond the books’

District 90 embraces the value of a well-rounded elementary education. Whether extracurricular sports, clubs or fine arts, students are offered an opportunity to explore and develop their talents and skills throughout their preschool through eighth grade journey.
Not only do activities offer an opportunity to be involved and meet new friends, the research is clear on the benefits to the learning process. For example, the aerobic activity of a sports program improves overall health and increases brain function. Students in clubs are given an opportunity to delve deeper into curricular topics such as writing or sciences. Research links music education to increased academic performance and IQ scores.
In addition to the improved self-confidence, increased attention span, and increased resilience offered by extracurricular and fine arts programs, it is important to also recognize the increase in empathy and social awareness. Cross country athletes cheer loudest for the last person finishing the race. Teammates high-five their friends who work the hardest and finally nail the game-winning basket. Coaches break down conflicts within the team by teaching respect for one another. Band and choir directors stress the importance of each member of a harmony. These life lessons are the most important to a young adult who is beginning to understand his or her world.
None of our music, sports or club opportunities would be possible without dedicated sponsors, teachers and coaches. These remarkable adults volunteer many hours beyond what is expected, to reach each student and help him or her grow. We thank them for sharing their time and leadership with students who will become tomorrow’s leaders.
