Next week is Red Ribbon Week at local O’Fallon, Shiloh schools

Next week, Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 is Red Ribbon Week at local O’Fallon, Shiloh schools to promote family, school and community partnership towards a drug-free youth.
O’Fallon 90
O’Fallon District 90 first quarter ends on Friday, Oct. 20, and report cards will be posted by Monday, Oct. 20. Dist. 90 schools dismiss early at 11 a.m. on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31 for school improvement day.
▪ From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 is the Fulton Jr. High School Band Concert, 307 Kyle Rd.
▪ From 3-5 p.m. FJHS National Junior Honor Society club students will be collecting donation drop-offs in front of the school for the “Stock the Trailer” effort to aid Hurricane Harvey survivors. Next week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday donations can be dropped off in the school too.
▪ At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 is the Joint Band Concert with OTHS and District 90 Bands at First Baptist Church, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50.
▪ At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Carriel Jr. High, at 451 N. Seven Hills Rd., is the CJHS Fall Band Concert.
▪ From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 is the sixth-eighth grade dance at CJHS to raise money for the 2018 eighth grade trip.
▪ From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 is the FJHS Student Council sponsored Halloween dance.
▪ From 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 is the Habitat for Humanity 5K Run/Walk event on the CJHS grounds.
▪ From 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, the FJHS PTO is sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat event on the back parking lot.
▪ Laverna Evans Elementary, at 802 Dartmouth Dr., is having its annual Halloween parade at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 where students dress up and walk around the block once school has dismissed.
▪ An 11 a.m. early dismissal Tuesday, Oct. 31 at FJHS for School Improvement Day.
▪ The FJHS Student Council can food drive begins Wednesday, Nov. 1, and ends Nov. 17.
▪ From 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 is the CJHS picture retakes or for new students.
▪ From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 is the Illinois Music Education Association District 5 Elementary Music Festival hosted at CJHS.
▪ At 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 is the Evans picture retakes.
▪ At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 is the CJHS PTO meeting.
▪ From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 9 are parent-teacher conferences at CJHS and FJHS.
▪ From 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 is the CJHS annual Veterans Recognition assembly.
▪ Evans will have its annual Veteran’s Day assembly at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.
Central 104
Central SD 104 first quarter ended last week, and report cards will be issued from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 during parent-teacher conferences.
▪ The week of Oct. 23-26 is Red Ribbon Week at Central SD 104 schools — Central Elementary and Joseph Arthur Middle School, 160 St. Ellen Mine Rd.
▪ No school for both Central Elementary and JAMS on Friday, Oct. 27.
▪ At 2:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 is the JAMS Student of the Month assembly.
▪ From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, Central SD 104 and O’Fallon Police are co-hosting a Halloween Safe Stop at Central Elementary, 309 Hartman Ln. in O’Fallon.
OTHS 203
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 is the O’Fallon Township High School District 203 FAFSA completion workshop.
▪ At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 is the OTHS Show Choir Spaghetti Dinner at the Milburn campus, 650 Milburn School Rd.
▪ The OTHS fall play, Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” will begin Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 4 in the OTHS Milburn Campus auditorium. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
▪ At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 is the Joint Band Concert with OTHS and District 90 Bands at First Baptist Church, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50.
▪ ASVAB Testing begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
▪ From 3-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 is the Choir Fall Festival at the O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St.
▪ At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 is the Student Council meeting. Call 618-632-3507 for location.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 is the OTHS Band Craft Fair at the Smiley campus, 600 S. Smiley St.
▪ Mr. Irresistible competition applications will be available at on Monday, Nov. 6 in Smiley campus room 401.
Shiloh 85
▪ At 2:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 is an early dismissal with a PTO Trunk or Treat event slated from 6-8 p.m. at Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Cross.
▪ From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 26 is the SMS Book Fair.
▪ The week of Oct. 23-26 is Red Ribbon Week at Shiloh SD 85 schools — SMS and Shiloh Elementary, at 125 Diamond Ct.
▪ From 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 2:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 is parent-teacher conferences at Shiloh Elementary.
▪ No school Friday, Oct. 27.
▪ On Tuesday, Oct. 31 Shiloh Elementary will participate in a Halloween parade to Cedarhurst Assisted Living Facility, 429 S. Main St.
▪ At 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 is the Shiloh 85 PTO meeting at Shiloh Elementary.
St. Clare’s
St. Clare Catholic School first quarter ended Thursday, Oct. 18, and report cards will be issued on Thursday, Oct. 26.
▪ REAP Retreat will be on Thursday, Oct. 19 for the eighth grade.
▪ Grades fifth through eighth will have St. Vincent DePaul meetings in the school art room.
▪ From 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 is the annual Fall Festival on the school grounds, at 214 W. 3rd St., sponsored by Parents & Friends PTO, the event will have games, food and music.
▪ School-wide vision and hearing screenings will be Monday, Oct. 23.
▪ From 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 Chess Club practices begin. For more information email coach Mike McCarthy at mjmccarthy1189@yahoo.com.
▪ No school on Friday, Oct. 27 for Teacher’s Institute.
▪ Classroom Halloween parties are slated for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
▪ From 4:30-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 is the second Chess Club practice. Full practices start Wednesday, Nov. 8.
▪ At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 is the monthly Parents & Friends PTO in the cafè.
▪ No school Thursday, Nov. 9 for parent-teacher conferences.
FBA
First Baptist Academy, 1111 E. U.S Highway 50, is closed Friday, Oct. 27.
▪ Picture Day is slated for Friday, Nov. 3.
If you have an education tip or submission contact Reporter Robyn L. Kirsch:rkirsch@bnd.com, 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments