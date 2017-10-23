Business Briefs: New doctor joins Memorial Medical Group; construction groups to hold career fair

Health
Dr. Robert Garner joins Memorial Medical Group
Dr. Robert Garner has joined Memorial Medical Group and is now available to see patients.
Dr. Garner is a family medicine physician with clinical interest in family care, pediatrics, operational medicine, sports injuries, and military medicine. He completed his medical education at Ohio University and his medical residency at Saint Louis University.
His office is located at 800 East U.S 50 in O’Fallon. In late October, his office will move to Memorial Hospital East Medical Office Building, 1414 Cross St., Suite 230, in Shiloh. For an appointment or more information, call 618-607-1260.
Learn more about Memorial Medical Group at memorialmedgroup.com.
Construction
Builders to put on career expo
Southern Illinois Builders Association and Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program will present the Metro Construction Career Expo the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East in Belleville.
The event will provide students with hands-on look at careers in the construction trades. Approximately 1,000 students from schools throughout Southwestern Illinois interested in the trade industries and representatives of the various trades, including: painters, carpenters, cement masons, electricians, plumbers, pipefitters, laborers, ironworkers, sheet metal workers, operating engineers, and plasterers are expected.
Times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30; from Tuesday, Oct. 31 to Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., and again from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The campaign is aimed at connecting high school students to almost 3,000 high-paying jobs, averaging almost $33 per hour plus benefits of $22 per hour, for a total of $55 per hour, soon to be available in the manufacturing and construction sectors throughout Southwestern Illinois. With thousands of skilled workers in the construction trades set to retire this decade, more and more opportunities are arising for today’s youth to take advantage of the promising future this industry can have for them. Themed, “Earn while you learn with no college debt,” the expo will provide students with hands-on-experience as they participate in interactive activities at booths manned by representatives of the various trades.
A special evening session will held Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. for parents, students and anyone interested in a career in the construction trades where attendees will be able to visit different stations for each of the trades to chat with representatives to learn more about what each involves. Parents will obtain additional information about how their children can start preparing for a future in the construction trades with suggested curriculum choices and relevant skills needed. Attendees will be provided with takeaway information, including wage and fringe benefit packages for the individual careers.
Scholarships available for construction trades
The Southern Illinois Builders Association is offering scholarships to individuals who have a career goal in the construction management, construction-related engineering, or architectural fields and are planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hour minimum).
Applicants were required to show evidence that they were related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA member firm for a minimum of two years
Deadline to submit application and related materials is Nov. 10. Applications should be submitted to the Southern Illinois Builders Association Office, 1468 Green Mount Road, P.O. Box 1390, O’Fallon, IL 62269.
Contact Donna Richter at 618-624-9055 or dmr@siba-agc.org.receive to receive requirements and guidelines to apply for this scholarship.
Beauty
SmartStyle Hair Salon has new ownership
SmartStyle Hair Salon, located at 1530 West U.S. 50, inside O’Fallon’s Walmart, is now open under new ownership.
The O’Fallon SmartStyle Hair Salon is now locally owned and operated by franchisees Alex and Emily Oliver.
SmartStyle strives to provide its customers with a welcoming and relaxing experience.
Haircare services from professionally trained stylists are priced a la carte to make it easy for guests to customize their experience and get in and out quickly without feeling rushed. O’Fallon SmartStyle is a full service salon offering regular haircuts starting at $16.50 for adults as well as perms, styles, facial waxing, hair coloring and more. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are also available and salon hours are:
▪ Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The O’Fallon salon is one of more than 2,600 SmartStyle Hair Salons across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. SmartStyle accepts all major credit cards and cash and carries a full line of professional haircare products including DESIGNLINE, Paul Mitchell, Redken and Biolage.
For more information, visit SmartStyle.com or like the salon us at Facebook.com/SmartStyle or call 618-632-8506.
