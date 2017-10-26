Planning on trick-or-treating in O’Fallon? Here’s what you need to know.

Halloween is quickly approaching. The city of O’Fallon police, fire and emergency medical services departments will be hosting two “Safe Stops” for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, Oct. 31. One will be located at Firehouse No. 1, 106 E. Washington St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the other at Central School, 309 Hartman Lane, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Plenty of food, drinks, and fun will be available for the trick-or-treaters. Bring your children out for some good, safe Halloween fun. For information about the O’Fallon Fire Station Safe Stop, please contact Craig Schmidt at 618-971-7372. For information about the Central School Safe Stop, please contact Detective Kathy Effan at 618-624-9535.
Trick-or-Treat hours for the city of O’Fallon are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
To assist parents as they plan for the Halloween and trick-or-treating season, we have put together a few safety tips that will keep your children safe and sound during this fun time of year:
▪ Costumes should be bright, reflective and snug.
▪ Use non-toxic make-up and hats instead of masks.
▪ Purchase only flame-resistant items.
▪ Secure emergency identification within Halloween attire.
▪ Think twice before using simulated knives, guns or swords as part of the costume.
▪ A parent or responsible adult should accompany children while Trick-or-Treating.
▪ Follow the rules of the road. When crossing the street, stop at the curb or edge of the road. Look left, then right, then left again for moving cars before crossing.
▪ Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for children and escorts.
▪ Review with your children the principle of “Stop-Drop-Roll” should their clothes catch on fire.
▪ Remind children to only go to homes with a porch light on.
▪ Remind children to never enter a stranger’s home or car for a treat.
▪ Remind children to never consume unwrapped food or open beverage items.
▪ Parents should sort and check treats thoroughly, throwing away any unwrapped items.
▪ Call O’Fallon Police Department immediately at 618-624-4545 if you notice any suspicious activity.
The O’Fallon City Council, city staff, and I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Halloween.
Committee of the Whole
On a different note, on Monday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Facility, we will be having a “Committee of the Whole” meeting. This meeting format allows the City Council to discuss broad policy issues and establish priorities for improving the community. I highly encourage residents to attend these meetings and participate in the discussion.
At the meeting on Oct. 30, we will be discussing priorities of the City Council. I have asked each alderman to participate in a survey and rank their priorities going forward. Each alderman will have the chance to speak about their priorities and the thought process behind their decisions.
We will use the priorities of the City Council to help direct the city’s emphasis in the coming years.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
