Teacher, parents equip Shiloh classroom with Chromebooks in memory of their moms

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how. Shiloh Middle School teacher Julie Carson started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for new 10 Chromebooks. This inspired Cat Lewin, mother of a student Caden Cox, to donate a majority of the funds to surpass the goal in honor of her mother, Barbara Wiwcharuck, a former educator. Carson's mother, the late Diana Rich, was also an inspiration to the effort. Shiloh Middle School teacher Julie Carson started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for new 10 Chromebooks. This inspired Cat Lewin, mother of a student Caden Cox, to donate a majority of the funds to surpass the goal in honor of her mother, Barbara Wiwcharuck, a former educator. Carson's mother, the late Diana Rich, was also an inspiration to the effort. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

