O’Fallon students earn scholarships to Culver-Stockton College

Maeve Rost and Caroline Keller, both of O'Fallon, were each admitted into Culver-Stockton's fall 2018 incoming class in September 2017 and were awarded the President Academic Scholarship.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
