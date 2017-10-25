Trunk-or-treats, parades, all kinds of Halloween fun planned in O’Fallon and Shiloh

The trick-or-treat hours for local youth celebrating Halloween is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Shiloh and O’Fallon.
There are also many other Halloween events happening in O’Fallon and Shiloh over the next several days.
Oct. 28
Halloween 5K
Habitat for Humanity’s annual Halloween 5K run/walk is from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on the Carriel Junior High School grounds, 451 N. Seven Hills Road.
O’Fallon Halloween Parade & Pumpkin Patch
The O’Fallon Rotary Parade and Downtown Merchants Pumpkin Patch is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in downtown O’Fallon. The event, sponsored by O’Fallon’s three Rotary clubs: the Sunrise, Noon and Sunset. Youth can trick-or-treat at more than 30 merchants and businesses that have a pumpkin poster displayed in a window or outside. Photos of children in their costumes at the O’Fallon Caboose will be provided. The Halloween costume parade begins at the corner of State and Vine streets and ends at the Santa’s Hut off East 1st Street. The parade lines up at noon and begins at 12:30 p.m. Prizes are awarded at the Santa’s Hut after the parade. For more information email downtownofallonil@yahoo.com or call 618-624-4503 or visit the Downtown O’Fallon website.
A costume contest has seven categories with three medal options in each category for winners:
▪ Decorated bicycles, floats and wagons
▪ Superheroes and villains
▪ Cartoons and movies
▪ Children under 3
▪ Scariest
▪ Family
▪ Pets
Fulton PTO Trunk-or-Treat
The Fulton Junior High PTO is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event on the back parking lot of FJHS, 307 Kyle Road in O’Fallon, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information, call 618-628-0090 or visit the Fulton website.
Trick-or-treat at Cedarhurst
Cedarhurst of Shiloh Assisted Living Community, 429 S. Main St. in Shiloh, will be welcoming all “trick-or-treaters” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Lobby.
Oct. 31
LaVerna Evans student parade
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, O’Fallon School District 90 LaVerna Evans students will dress up and walk around the block.
Trick-or-treat safe stops
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the O’Fallon police, fire, and medical services departments are hosting two trick-or-treat safe stops: one at Central Elementary, 309 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon, and the other at the O’Fallon Fire Department Fire House No. 1, 106 E. Washington St. For more information, call 618-624-4500 or 618-624-4519.
O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St., is also hosting a safe stop, including family fun with hay rides, games, food and candy from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 .
Corpus Christi trunk-or-treat
Corpus Christi Catholic Parish, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 618-624-5814.
