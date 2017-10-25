Children and adults dressed up in costume and paraded through the streets of O’Fallon for the Rotary club’s annual Halloween costume parade last year.
Trunk-or-treats, parades, all kinds of Halloween fun planned in O’Fallon and Shiloh

October 25, 2017 10:50 AM

The trick-or-treat hours for local youth celebrating Halloween is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Shiloh and O’Fallon.

There are also many other Halloween events happening in O’Fallon and Shiloh over the next several days.

Oct. 28

Halloween 5K

Habitat for Humanity’s annual Halloween 5K run/walk is from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on the Carriel Junior High School grounds, 451 N. Seven Hills Road.

O’Fallon Halloween Parade & Pumpkin Patch

The O’Fallon Rotary Parade and Downtown Merchants Pumpkin Patch is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in downtown O’Fallon. The event, sponsored by O’Fallon’s three Rotary clubs: the Sunrise, Noon and Sunset. Youth can trick-or-treat at more than 30 merchants and businesses that have a pumpkin poster displayed in a window or outside. Photos of children in their costumes at the O’Fallon Caboose will be provided. The Halloween costume parade begins at the corner of State and Vine streets and ends at the Santa’s Hut off East 1st Street. The parade lines up at noon and begins at 12:30 p.m. Prizes are awarded at the Santa’s Hut after the parade. For more information email downtownofallonil@yahoo.com or call 618-624-4503 or visit the Downtown O’Fallon website.

A costume contest has seven categories with three medal options in each category for winners:

▪ Decorated bicycles, floats and wagons

▪ Superheroes and villains

▪ Cartoons and movies

▪ Children under 3

▪ Scariest

▪ Family

▪ Pets

Fulton PTO Trunk-or-Treat

The Fulton Junior High PTO is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event on the back parking lot of FJHS, 307 Kyle Road in O’Fallon, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information, call 618-628-0090 or visit the Fulton website.

Trick-or-treat at Cedarhurst

Cedarhurst of Shiloh Assisted Living Community, 429 S. Main St. in Shiloh, will be welcoming all “trick-or-treaters” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Lobby.

Oct. 31

LaVerna Evans student parade

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, O’Fallon School District 90 LaVerna Evans students will dress up and walk around the block.

Trick-or-treat safe stops

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the O’Fallon police, fire, and medical services departments are hosting two trick-or-treat safe stops: one at Central Elementary, 309 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon, and the other at the O’Fallon Fire Department Fire House No. 1, 106 E. Washington St. For more information, call 618-624-4500 or 618-624-4519.

O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St., is also hosting a safe stop, including family fun with hay rides, games, food and candy from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 .

Corpus Christi trunk-or-treat

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 618-624-5814.

