Around Town: O’Fallon Woman’s Club trivia night

THURSDAY, OCT. 26
Genealogy expert to answer questions: Teri Bromley, St. Clair County Genealogical Society’s cemetery and church records chairperson, will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 26 to answer genealogy research questions on the second floor of the main Belleville Public Library, 121 E Washington, Belleville. For more information, go to stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.
American Legion recruitment event: The American Legion, one of the oldest veterans organization, will be celebrating 100 years in 2019. To assure all veterans have a chance to be part of this celebration, District 22 is holding a membership drive Oct. 26-29 at Collinsville Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St. Oct. 26-28, the time will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The welfare of veterans is at the forefront of Legion priorities. The goal of the drive is to reach all veterans in Bond, Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, and Washington counties, which comprise the 22nd District of American Legion Department of Illinois. Members from posts in all five counties will be actively working along side national and state officers at the event.
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Zapatas Mexican Restaurant, 4660 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. The speaker will be John Rosenbaum, who was an officer, pilot and instructor in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. During this time, he coordinated various efforts with the RAF in the U.K. He has a top secret security clearance. He continued his career as a pilot in the private sector from 1995 until just recently when he retired from Atlas Air. He is very active in the O’Fallon community and a Pachyderm member. All are invited to the meeting. You do not need to be a member to attend.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
O’Fallon Woman’s Club trivia night: The O’Fallon Woman’s club will sponsor a trivia night on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Katy Cavins Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 per person or a table of eight for $100. For reservations, email ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local projects for children.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 E. State St., on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. The meeting will consist of soup night, club business, and cash bingo. This will be the last chance to get Christmas Dinner ticket; the dinner will be on Dec. 10.
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at at St Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals, or the club’s Hope for Heroes Program, or those who are interested in becoming involved and helping others, can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email at bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma Alpha for more of the local chapter and organization activities online, access Xi Chi’s website at xi-chi.org. The club is also on Facebook at Xi Chi Chapter #5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA.
Meal-packing event: On Nov. 1, the Interact Club at O’Fallon Township High School, which is a community service club associated with Rotary, will be hosting a meal-packing event through the organization Rise Against Hunger. Interact raised enough money to purchase over 11,000 meals to package and send to a country in need. Volunteers are needed to help pack meals. The work will be done from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the OTHS Smiley cafeteria. To register, click on Here is a registration this link. There is also an informational video on the page to learn a little more about the program.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: Dr. Gloria Perry will be the guest speaker for the St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 at St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Her topic is “Lights in the Window,” the story of her father and his fascination with all things Christmas. The meeting is free and open to the public. Additional information at stclair-ilg.org or Facebook.com/sccgs.
“An Evening of Remembrance” at St. Clare Church: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, invites everyone from the community to remember and pray for their deceased loved ones during a special prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. “All Souls Day — An Evening of Remembrance” is for anyone of any faith tradition who has lost a loved one, especially within the past year. The service will be held on the day that Catholics call the “Feast of All Souls,” when they focus on remembering and praying for their loved ones who have died. At this service, St. Clare Church will especially remember St. Clare parishioners and loved ones of parishioners who have died in the past year. In addition, prayers will be offered for loved ones of all others who attend. For more information, call the parish office at 632-3562.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Fontebella Maternity Home 5K: Fontebella Maternity Home will hold its “Fontebella 3.Onesie” 5K/Mile Walk on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. The 5K is for all ages and the fun run is for children 10 and under. Come dressed in your best onesie for a chance at the best-dressed contest. The event will be held rain or shine. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the event starts at 9 a.m. The team that raises the most money will win tickets to Escape Room STL. All runners/walkers present will be entered into a drawing for great prizes. The registration fee is $25. Register online at secure.ministrysync.com.
Evening in Athens: Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea is having an “Evening in Athens” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Greek food, including chicken, gyros, authentic salads, lamb shanks, and Greek homemade pastries will be served. Carry-outs will be available. Call 618-277-0330.
TUESDAY, NOV. 6
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be” Winter Chores with Effingers.” Rick Effinger’s topic will give procedures to follow plant winterizing. Rick will discuss what you can plant, trim, clean up. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Club membership is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club also has work days on Monday and Thursday at the Community Garden from 8 to 11 a.m. Bring you gloves and water.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15
Rules of the Road Review Course: O’Fallon Township is having a “Rules of the Road Review Course” on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. This course is free of charge. Call the township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
