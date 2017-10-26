Around Town: O’Fallon Woman’s Club trivia night

CarMax Cares Team came visited Delores Moye Elementary, in O’Fallon School District 90, last week to build relationships with the community by helping students and staff celebrate its first quarter Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports Intiative. All of the teachers read the book, “Only One You,” by Linda Kranz, to their students. Then each grade level team came outside so every student could paint a rock. The rocks will be displayed in the front landscaping. Becky Williams, Moye principal, said, “a big shout out to the CarMax Volunteer Team Builders (back row) who joined in making our community a better place.” The students are from the Rubber Duck and Firefly preschool classes. Provided by O’Fallon CCSD 90 Courtesy photo