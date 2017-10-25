Kate Macaluso and Miley Brunner give a thumbs up while at the state tournament.
OTHS doubles team goes 3-2 at state

October 25, 2017 10:58 AM

O’Fallon Township High School’s doubles team of Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso made it to Friday of the IHSA 2A State Tennis Tournament during the weekend in suburban Chicago, and finished the tournament with a 3-2.

“Miley and Kate played amazing, said OTHS head coach Erin Thoman. “They ended up in the top 24 doubles teams in the state in Class 2A.”

In the team standings, OTHS tied for 26th place in the state in Class 2A.

Brunner and Macaluso, both sophomores, started the tournament strong, posting a first-round win over Elsie Ha and Kellie Ha of Palatine Fremd High School, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The OTHS duo would suffer a set-back in the second round, however, dropping a match to Sylwia Mikos and Aimee Puz, Darien (Hinsdale South), 6-2, 6-0.

But the Panthers pair would bounce back with a 6-2, 6-3 second-round consolation bracket win over Madison Scaggs and Mary Woods from Champaign Centennial.

Brunner and Macaluso followed up that win with another, this time against Haley Steinkamp and Kylie Skepnek of Jacobs High School in Algonquin, 6-4, 6-0, in the third consolation round.

Brunner and Macaluso ended their state run falling to Alyssa Glaser and Bronwyn Heidkamp from Lincolnshire (Stevenson), 6-3, 6-3.

Brunner and Macaluso ended the season with a doubles record of 30-5.

