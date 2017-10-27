Panthers quarterback is positive force for his team

OTHS quarterback Christian Curtis threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns Friday in the win over Granite City and is this week’s O’Fallon Progress Athlete of the Week.
“Christian showed tremendous improvement throughout the season,” said Brandon Joggerst, head coach of the Panthers. “He was very dedicated throughout the off-season, and this continued into the season, as he become one of our team leaders.”
“I play football because I love the game and relationships I form from it,” said Curtis, a 16-year-old junior, the son of Vannessa Curtis. “My stepdad introduced it to me at the age of 4, and I stuck with it.”
The Panthers missed the playoffs this year, finishing the 2017 campaign with a 3-6 record, 3-4 in the Southwestern Conference. However, Curtis and his teammates fought hard every time out.
“I think its the never-give-up mindset that helps a lot,” said Curtis, who played in all nine games this year for the Panthers.
He finished the season with 1,277 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 177 yards and had one rushing touchdown.
“Through sports, it shows me how to not give up on tasks, even when times are hard, because there is always something positive out of every situation,” he said.
His coach agreed and expects big things next season from Curtis and the rest of the team.
“It was great to see his hard work pay off with success on the football field. We are extremely excited to have him back next year leading our team,” Joggerst said.
