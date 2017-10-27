OTHS boys and girls will run in cross country sectional Saturday

The O’Fallon Township High School boys cross country team advanced to the sectional after finishing second in the Belleville West Regional on Oct. 21.
Edwardsville won the race with a team-low score of 21. O’Fallon’s point total was 65, followed by Belleville East (103), Granite City (126), Collinsville (131), Belleville West (142), Quincy (179), and Alton (181). All but Qunicy and Alton will advance as teams to the sectional.
Andrew O’Keefe, a junior from Granite City, won the regional’s individual title with a time of 15:08.
Jacob Ramirez, a junior, was O’Fallon’s best runner. He finished in ninth place with a time of 16:11. Also for OTHS, Nick Edwards, a freshman was 11th with at time of 16:15, sophomore Christopher Wichlac was 12th (16:26), sophomore William Ray was 13th (16:27), junior Andrew Joyce was 20th (16:49), sophomore Braden Gaab was 22nd (16:54), and sophomore David Tady was 28th (17:08). All will get to run in the sectional, which is Saturday in Granite City’s Wilson Park, behind the high school.
Girls Cross Country
Panthers run second at regional
The O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country team advanced to the sectional after finishing second in the Belleville West Regional on Oct. 21.
Edwardsville won the race with a team-low score of 26. O’Fallon’s point total was 51, followed by Quincy (89), Belleville East (91), Collinsville (156), Alton (166), Granite City (171) and Belleville West (212). All but Granite City and Belleville West will advance as teams.
Abby Korak, a sophomore from Edwardsville, won the regional’s individual title with a time of 17:39.
Kaitlyn Walker, a sophomore, was the best runner for OTHS. She finished in sixth-place with a time of 18:22. Also for the Panthers, freshmen Sofia Parker finished in seventh place (18:28), sophomore Sophie Wichlac was ninth (18:37), junior Katie Mank was 14th (19:31), senior Sabrina Favela was 15th (19:37) sophomore Kimberly Davenport was 19th (19:45), and senior Maddie Collins was 21st (20:22). All will get to run in the sectional, which is Saturday in Granite City’s Wilson Park, behind the high school.
