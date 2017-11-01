Villains, heroes, princesses and witches descend on downtown O’Fallon for parade

The Seipp Family float took first place in the Grand Prize category of the costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 28 during the 2017 Annual O’Fallon Rotary Club Children’s Halloween Parade and Downtown Pumpkin Patch event. Back row from left, contest judge Shelly Severns, Miss O’Fallon Ava Hipskind and contest judge Ed True. , holds From left, Ella Hohnsben aka Raggedy Ann, Drew Buchler aka Jessie cowgirl, Landon Dippel, aka army soldier, Mason Santiago aka Buzz Lightyear, and Gage Spengler aka clown. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com