Around Town: St. Clare Church to have “An Evening of Remembrance”

THURSDAY, NOV. 2
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: Dr. Gloria Perry will be the guest speaker for the St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 at St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Her topic is “Lights in the Window,” the story of her father and his fascination with all things Christmas. The meeting is free and open to the public. Additional information at stclair-ilg.org or Facebook.com/sccgs.
“An Evening of Remembrance” at St. Clare Church: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, invites everyone from the community to remember and pray for their deceased loved ones during a special prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. “All Souls Day — An Evening of Remembrance” is for anyone of any faith tradition who has lost a loved one, especially within the past year. The service will be held on the day that Catholics call the “Feast of All Souls,” when they focus on remembering and praying for their loved ones who have died. At this service, St. Clare Church will especially remember St. Clare parishioners and loved ones of parishioners who have died in the past year. In addition, prayers will be offered for loved ones of all others who attend. For more information, call the parish office at 632-3562.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Fontebella Maternity Home 5K: Fontebella Maternity Home will hold its “Fontebella 3.Onesie” 5K/Mile Walk on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. The 5K is for all ages and the fun run is for children 10 and under. Come dressed in your best onesie for a chance at the best-dressed contest. The event will be held rain or shine. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the event starts at 9 a.m. The team that raises the most money will win tickets to Escape Room STL. All runners/walkers present will be entered into a drawing for great prizes. The registration fee is $25. Register online at secure.ministrysync.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8
NARFE meeting: The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at noon. Guests are always welcome. MidAmerica St. Louis Airport director Tim Cantwell will be the speaker. He will bring us the latest developments, flights, and news at the airport. Remember to bring your Winter Luncheon reservations to this meeting. The annual Federal Health Benefits Fair will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Event Center (formerly the Officers/Enlisted Club) at Scott AFB from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FEHB open season runs from Nov. 13 to Dec.11. NARFE will publish the new premium rates and information in its November magazine. But there’s no need to wait. The issue has been posted online in advance of print publication at narfe.org/narfemagazine/. The NARFE Service Center has been permanently closed due to the building being refurbished. Assistance is available by calling one of the following members: Jim Haley at 618-795-5174, Ben Brown at 618-624-8007, or Dean Hemmer at 618-233-3819.
TUESDAY, NOV. 7
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be” Winter Chores with Effingers.” Rick Effinger’s topic will give procedures to follow plant winterizing. Rick will discuss what you can plant, trim, clean up. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Club membership is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club also has work days on Monday and Thursday at the Community Garden from 8 to 11 a.m. Bring you gloves and water.
FRIDAY, NOV. 10
Metro-East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms Club will meet at noon on Friday, Nov. 10 at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Arrive early and order lunch. The speaker will be Gen. John Hughes, who will talk about MidAmerica Airport. Hughes joined the Air Force in 1968 and was discharged honorably in 1972. In June 1973, he joined the Air National Guard. He became commissioned in 1979. He was recalled to active duty in December 1990 during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and later he was deployed to support Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He served in many rolls in the Air Force, including vice commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott AFB. He was promoted to brigadier general on April 1, 2009 and became assistant adjunct general and the new commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Gen. Hughes currently acts as the military liaison between Scott AFB and St. Clair County. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15
Rules of the Road Review Course: O’Fallon Township is having a “Rules of the Road Review Course” on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. This course is free of charge. Call the township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments