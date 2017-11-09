O’Fallon to host Veterans Day parade, ceremony

O’Fallon will celebrate Veterans Day with two events Saturday — a ceremony at the Veterans’ Monument in the morning, and then a parade in the afternoon.
The program at the Veterans’ Monument, located at 737 E. Wesley Drive, will begin at 11 a.m. and will include the recognition of the new inscriptions to the monument and a flag-raising ceremony. The names of 29 newly inscribed veterans will be introduced at this time.
Patriotic music selections will begin at approximately 10:40 a.m. The fifth-grade music classes from O’Fallon District 90, as well as the St. Clare School and First Baptist Academy choruses will be performing.
The featured guest will be U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Peter J. Clarke, director of strategy, capabilities, policy and logistics for U.S. TRANSCOM.
Capt. Kristi Hopp, chaplain with the U.S. Air Force’s 375th Air Mobility Wing, and the USAF Honor Guard Rifle Team will also participate, in addition to many others, including the OTHS Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, VFW Post 805, Miss O’Fallon Ava Hipskind, Brownie Troop 1123, and Miss Kat Rubush.
Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations that day. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and drinks. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 East U.S. 50.
Visit the monument’s website at ofallonveteransmonument.org for more information.
Parade
In addition to the monument ceremony, the 33rd annual O’Fallon Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park. The parade will end at the O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St.
For more information on the parade, email vetdayparade805@gmail.com or call the VFW Post at 618-624-6575.
Comments