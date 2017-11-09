O’Fallon will honor its veterans this weekend

On Nov. 11, Americans across the county will observe our 63rd annual Veterans Day. It is important to our country that we remember those men and women, both past and present, who fought, and who currently serve, to preserve our freedom and the freedom of others.
America has over 18 million living veterans. These veterans served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and the War on Terrorism. We look to these loyal citizens as examples of honor and patriotism and thank them for their dedication and heroism.
I encourage the residents of O’Fallon to participate in the Veterans Day Program on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans’ Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, and the annual Veterans Day Parade, beginning at 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park.
The program will include the recognition of the new inscriptions to the monument; a flag-raising ceremony; participation from the fifth-grade music classes from O’Fallon District 90; the St. Clare School and First Baptist Academy choruses; the OTHS AFJ ROTC Program; VFW Post 805; Miss O’Fallon Ava Hipskind; Brownie Troop 1123; Miss Kat Rubush; Chaplain Kristi Hopp, a captain with USAF 375 AMW/HC; and the USAF Honor Guard Rifle Team, in addition to many others. The featured guest will be Rear Admiral Peter J. Clarke, USN, director of strategy, capabilities, policy and logistics for U.S. TRANSCOM.
Please bring your own lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 East U.S. 50. For more information about the ceremony, please visit the Monument website at www.ofallonveteransmonument.org.
In addition to the monument ceremony, the 33rd annual O’Fallon Veterans’ Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park. The parade will end at the O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 221 W. First Street. For more information on the parade, please email vetdayparade805@gmail.com or call the VFW Post at 618-624-6575. I hope you can come out and honor our veterans during our two local events.
As we honor our veterans, it is also important for us to contemplate the historical aspects of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 because World War I ended on that date in 1918 at 11 a.m. It was the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, and became known as Armistice Day. Later, U.S. Rep. Edward H. Rees of Kansas proposed legislation changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all those who had served America in all wars.
The first Veterans Day parade was held in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947 to honor “All of America’s veterans for their loyal service.” In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, and called upon Americans everywhere to rededicate themselves to the cause of peace.
Every year, the Veterans Day National Ceremony is held on Nov. 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. At 11 a.m., a color guard made up of members from each of the military services, honors America’s war dead during a traditional ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The president places a wreath at the tomb and a bugler sounds “Taps.” The balance of the ceremony, including a “Parade of Flags” by numerous veterans’ service organizations, takes place inside the Memorial Amphitheater, adjacent to the tomb.
I am proud that so many military personnel, both active duty and retired, have chosen to make O’Fallon their home. These dedicated citizens are a real asset to our community and make invaluable contributions to our quality of life. I sincerely thank them for the service to our country and to our community.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
