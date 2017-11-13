New app brings O’Fallon city government to people ‘on demand’

The city of O’Fallon has launched “O’Fallon On Demand,” a new mobile application and improved online service request system.
O’Fallon On Demand is available for download on smartphones and mobile devices by searching for the term “O’Fallon On Demand” where mobile applications are normally downloaded. O’Fallon On Demand can also be found on the city’s website at www.ofallon.org/ofallon-on-demand or by clicking “submit requests” on the city’s homepage, www.ofallon.org.
“Do you ever see something in O’Fallon, like tall weeds, down tree limbs, or illegally parked cars, and want to report it, but never know who to tell or email? O’Fallon On Demand is your solution, said Mayor Herb Roach.
Now you can report such things through the app.
“Being proactive will help us keep the community clean, well maintained, and beautiful,” Roach said.
The app allows residents to report a concern or service request, upload a photo or video, and mark the geographic location on a map. Once submitted, O’Fallon On Demand automatically enters the service request into O’Fallon’s existing Cityworks Program and an alert is sent to the proper department notifying them of the new request.
The Cityworks Program provides O’Fallon with detailed maintenance management. By incorporating GIS visualization, city staff can easily group assets, service requests, and maintenance needs by location, type, age, or other key parameters. These groupings can then be used to create maintenance activities such as investigations, preventive work, reactive work, tests, or inspections.
Each citizen inquiry request is cataloged in the Cityworks Program and reviewed by the department it is assigned to. The city’s Administration Department monitors the workflow, ensuring that each request is properly acknowledged.
When submitting, residents have the option to mark a request or issue as “sensitive,” which confidentially submits the issue to the City, protecting privacy and anonymity of the requester.
In addition to service requests, O’Fallon on Demand also allows residents to:
▪ sign up for O’Fallon Parks & Recreation activities;
▪ rent city facilities, pavilions, and parks;
▪ pay water/utility bills;
▪ view the O’Fallon Public Library’s book and media catalog;
▪ reserve a book or view a library account
▪ read up on city news
▪ get construction updates
▪ watch city of O’Fallon videos
▪ view city meeting agendas and minutes; and
▪ contact elected officials.
At a glance
The types of requests that can be submitted through O’Fallon On Demand are:
▪ abandoned/junked vehicle
▪ animal nuisance
▪ cemetery
▪ general administration
▪ general request
▪ general street maintenance
▪ government facility
▪ mapping
▪ parks
▪ pothole
▪ property maintenance
▪ public nuisance
▪ recreation
▪ sewer bill
▪ sign or pole
▪ sinkhole
▪ snow removal
▪ storm water
▪ street light
▪ street sweep
▪ traffic complaint
▪ traffic sign or signal
▪ trash/recycling
▪ tree related
▪ water bill
▪ water meter
▪ water pressure
▪ water quality
▪ weeds
