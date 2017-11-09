O’Fallon Township to host senior lunch and dance

FRIDAY, NOV. 10
Metro-East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderms Club will meet at noon Friday, Nov. 10 at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Arrive early and order lunch. The speaker will be Gen. John Hughes, who will talk about MidAmerica Airport. Hughes joined the Air Force in 1968 and was discharged honorably in 1972. In June 1973, he joined the Air National Guard. He became commissioned in 1979. He was recalled to active duty in December 1990 during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and later he was deployed to support Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He served in many rolls in the Air Force, including vice commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott AFB. He was promoted to brigadier general April 1, 2009 and became assistant adjunct general and the new commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. Gen. Hughes currently acts as the military liaison between Scott AFB and St. Clair County. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend the meeting.
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
Township Rummage Sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available at the rummage sale.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15
Rules of the Road Review Course: O’Fallon Township is having a “Rules of the Road Review Course” on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. This course is free of charge. Call the township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
THURSDAY, NOV. 16
Senior lunch and dance: O’Fallon Township is hosting a lunch and dance for senior citizens from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. There will be a pot-luck lunch, and a country and Western band will perform. For more information, call the township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
O’Fallon/Shiloh community Thanksgiving meal: A group of local citizens from O’Fallon and Shiloh will host a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23 in the Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, located in the rear of the church at 520 East U.S. 50 in O’Fallon. Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The city of O’Fallon, O’Fallon Township and the village of Shiloh are among our many supporters.
According to Chair Linda Benedick, last year, the committee was delighted with the support and generosity of local businesses, churches and the area political subdivisions. “We were just amazed at the monetary and food donation support and were overjoyed with the volunteers that signed up to help,”she said. “But the joy was in the people that showed up, older residents who didn’t want to cook for one or two, families that had loved ones deployed and no local relatives, small families that didn’t want to do a lot of cooking for a few people. They were all smiles and very appreciative.”
There are no income guidelines, no age restrictions and no religious affiliations. All are welcome to this free event.
This year, volunteers will be registered in advance and slotted for more efficient utilization. And again this year, all leftover food and cash donations will be given to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
For more information, email ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com or call 618-632-8401.
