O’Fallon honored for ‘progress,’ being ‘green’

Honored with a Progressive City designation and a Think Green award, O’Fallon has received $4,850 in grants from both Ameren Illinois and Waste Management.
The check presentations took place at the O’Fallon City Council on Nov. 6.
O’Fallon is received the Progressive City award from Ameren for the first time and is one of seven cities being recognizing this year.
Cities are honored for successful implementation of innovative projects aimed at reducing energy consumption, improving environmental stewardship and instilling pride in the community.
Ray Riddle, Ameren division director, cited O’Fallon’s robust recycling program, in partnership with Waste Management. Residents who recycle earn points that can be redeemed for spending at local businesses.
He also noted the new fire protection headquarters, complete with a training facility, and several upgrades to the park system.
Ameren also singled out ongoing revitalization efforts, from the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, to projects in the downtown area, including a new pavilion.
The city generated more than $700,000 in annual energy savings, through completion of 350-plus residential and business projects between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017.
“The award reinforces our commitment to implementing projects that promote efficiency and sustainability,” Mayor Herb Roach said.
Riddle gave the city two commemorative road signs highlighting the designation.
This is the eighth year that Ameren has honored select state municipalities through the Progressive Cities initiative. Ameren’s service territory includes 1,200 communities.
“Being designated an Ameren Illinois Progressive City is an indicator that the community is going the extra mile to improve the quality of life for its residents and businesses,” said Richard J. Mark, Ameren Illinois chairman and president.
Dan Hanna, of Waste Management, presented a $2,350 check as part of a Think Green grant, which will help O’Fallon parks and recreation.
Mary Jeanne Hutchinson, O’Fallon’s director of parks and recreation, thanked Jamie Frank, parks and grounds superintendent, for his work on the program.
Mayor Roach thanked Hanna for his community dedication, and to Nixon at Ameren, saying that she always gets the answers to their questions.
