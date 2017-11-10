SAFB Cyberspace Squadrons teach online safety to local O’Fallon students

0:39 Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event Pause

1:21 Watch the Wingate neighborhood in Shiloh develop over the years

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

0:39 Highland Marine makes history

1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent

2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch