This OTHS senior is one of the newest Eagle Scouts in the metro-east

Boy Scout gives back to O'Fallon community with new batting cage Nate Kellerman earned his Eagle Scout Award with his community batting cage project that took research, fundraising, collaborating with the city parks and rec department and more than 120 hours of sweat hours. Nate Kellerman earned his Eagle Scout Award with his community batting cage project that took research, fundraising, collaborating with the city parks and rec department and more than 120 hours of sweat hours. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

