Church plans community Thanksgiving meal for O’Fallon and Shiloh

THURSDAY, NOV. 16
Senior lunch and dance: O’Fallon Township is hosting a lunch and dance for senior citizens from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. There will be a pot-luck lunch, and a country and Western band will perform. For more information, call the township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
O’Fallon/Shiloh community Thanksgiving meal: A group of local citizens from O’Fallon and Shiloh will host a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23 in the Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, located in the rear of the church at 520 East U.S. 50 in O’Fallon. Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The city of O’Fallon, O’Fallon Township and the village of Shiloh are among our many supporters.
Never miss a local story.
According to Chair Linda Benedick, last year, the committee was delighted with the support and generosity of local businesses, churches and the area political subdivisions. “We were just amazed at the monetary and food donation support and were overjoyed with the volunteers that signed up to help,” she said. “But the joy was in the people that showed up, older residents who didn’t want to cook for one or two, families that had loved ones deployed and no local relatives, small families that didn’t want to do a lot of cooking for a few people. They were all smiles and very appreciative.”
There are no income guidelines, no age restrictions and no religious affiliations. All are welcome to this free event.
This year, volunteers will be registered in advance and slotted for more efficient utilization. And again this year, all leftover food and cash donations will be given to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
For more information, email ofallonthanksgiving@gmail.com or call 618-632-8401.
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
99.1 JOY-FM and BOOST 101.9 FM blood drive: The American Red Cross, along with 99.1 JOY-FM and BOOST 101.9 FM, are encouraging everyone to donate blood at the eight annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive Friday, Nov. 24 at Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road in Shiloh. Everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a special edition “All You Need Is Blood” T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site. To makes an appointment for this drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code joyfm/boost, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
MONDAY, NOV. 27
O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: The club meets upstairs at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December. Members discuss the current selection and pick the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried; do a book a month; and engage in some friendly banter. There’s nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, go online at ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone (618) 632-3783.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
Special Olympics trivia night: To kick off the holiday season, Special Olympics Illinois and the Law Enforcement Torch Run will be hosting their 2017 Tailgate Trivia Knight on Saturday, Dec. 2. This fundraiser is presented by the Knights of Columbus is sponsored by GCS Credit Union. The O’Fallon Knights of Columbus, located at 402 East U.S. 50 in O’Fallon, will host the event, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Tailgate Trivia Knight includes 10 rounds of trivia, plus a silent auction, live auction, card shuffle, 50-50, team spirit attire contest, tailgate table decorating contest and more. Call 618-654-6680 to reserve your table (tables of eight are $240 per table/$30 per player). Tables are limited, so call early. Can’t play but still want to support this great mission? The committee is seeking cash sponsors, items for the silent and live auctions, as well as empty baskets (for auction items). If you can help, please call 618-654-6680 or email jdunning@soill.org.
Cambridge House craft fair: Calling all vendors wanting to sell their products and crafts, Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, will be holding a holiday craft fair Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2:00pm. There will be prizes, food, and fun shopping. If interested, contact Michelle Carr or Mary Chamberlin at 618-624-9900. You need to sign up by Nov. 24.
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
Garden Club Holiday Party: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have its holiday party Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon. The event will include a holiday wreath making demonstration by Sandy Richter of Sandy’s Back Porch. Bring a wreath form, gloves, floral wire, wire cutters, trim (ribbons and decorations) and a side dish to share. The Garden Club will provide fried chicken, soft drinks and water. Also, if you would like to participate in a holiday cookie exchange, plan to bring three dozen cookies and a empty container. RSVP to Kimberly Atkins at 757-751-5965 or firefighter106fd@yahoo.com You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
THURSDAY, DEC. 7
Pachyderm Club Installation of Officers Banquet: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will have its eighth annual Installation of Officers Banquet from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Drive in O’Fallon. The evening will include a special salute to veterans, the OTHS Jazz Band, and Illinois state Sen. Paul Schimpf will be the guest speaker. There will also be a “take the gun or cash” raffle, Lotto tree raffle, and Plinko. Tickets for the evening are $40 each, $75 per couple, or $300 for a table sponsorship. For ticket information, call Robin and Steve Springer at 618-624-6983 or go online at www.metroeastpachy.com.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments